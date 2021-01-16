Her boyfriend Karl Anthony Towns has just tested positive for COVID-19, and now Jordyn Woods is giving an update on her family's conditions. Towns has had a rough go during this pandemic as he's shared that he'd lost seven family members to coronavirus, including his mother, Jacqueline Cruz. The 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player has been doing his best to stay safe, but on Friday (January 15), ahead of the scheduled game with the Memphis Grizzlies, Towns revealed that he contracted COVID-19.

Jordyn shared a message of support to her NBA boyfriend before updating her followers about her status. "Be strong @karltowns," Woods wrote on her Instagram Story. "You're a true fighter. This is not fair or right that you were put in this position when you were just trying to do your job. You got this. Please send some prayers up."

"I want to thank you for all of your support, prayers, and concern," she said in a video. "My family and I all got tested for COVID and the results came back negative so we're all good, but continue to pray for Karl. For a speedy recovery and I just wanted to say thank you and thank you for all of your concerns." Prayers up for Karl Towns and his family. Check out Woods's post below.