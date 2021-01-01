Karl-Anthony Towns had one of the hardest years imaginable in 2020 as he lost a total of seven family members to COVID-19. His mother passed away at the beginning of the pandemic and since then, Towns has been open about his struggles and how for the most part, he doesn't even feel like the same person he used to be. It's a sad reminder of just how brutal this pandemic can be, and as a result, fans have been sending him a plethora of good wishes as he embarks on the 2021 NBA season.

Of course, today is the first day of 2021 which means perhaps we can get some good fortune coming our way. Towns is especially hopeful of what 2021 can bring, and last night, he decided to deliver one final message to 2020. As you can imagine, the message wasn't exactly a fond one.

It's not surprising that Towns would have such a response to the end of the year, especially considering what 2020 brought him and his family. It's an understandable response to trauma and we hope Towns has a wonderful 2021, filled with good fortune.

From a basketball perspective, things are looking up for Towns and we can't wait to see what he accomplishes this season.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images