Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have been dating for a short while now and it's clear that the couple is doing well for themselves. As a star on the Minnesota Timberwolves, Towns has a ton of credibility around the league, all while Woods has made a name for herself as an influence. In fact, Woods recently launched her very own OnlyFans account, which seems to be the thing to do these days. OnlyFans accounts are in high-demand and some celebrities feel as though they are being left out if they don't join in on the fun.

During a recent interview with Page Six, Woods spoke about her new OnlyFans account and what Towns has to say about it all. As she noted, KAT has been extremely supportive of her and that he is okay with whatever she does. Regardless, she feels that approval isn't all that necessary as she enjoys being independent.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

“He sees my vision, and he’s super supportive,” Woods said. “It’s amazing to have people in your life that support you through whatever, and they’re there to uplift you, and help you through your journey. We’re very open about it. We talk about everything. Obviously you don’t need approval from someone else, but I just want to make sure that everything is respectful. Also, I’m someone in my life that I really value the people around me’s opinion, so I have to ask like three people before posting something.”

Woods is currently charging $20 for her OnlyFans and she is currently describing the content as "iconic." Only time will tell whether or not this latest venture becomes a success.

