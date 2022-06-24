This isn't the Playboy of yesteryear as the brand has been making major shifts. In recent years, Playboy has undergone changes that usher itself into a new era, and in December 2021, it was announced that Cardi B would take over as the brand's Creative Director. It is the first time a partnership such as this has been executed by Playboy, but it has been reported that they saw massive growth during the rapper's tenure.

Meanwhile, celebrities and other public figures are taking advantage of Playboy's re-branding, including Jordyn Woods who revealed that she, too, linked with Playboy for a moment of her own.

Last year, the model and influencer joined OnlyFans like several of her peers, and now, it seems that she's entered the zone of Playboy Centerfold. Woods uploaded a sexy photo of herself and in the caption added: "Excited to announce my newest partnership with @playboycenterfold @playboy [red heart emoji] link is in bio for all of the exclusive content."

Viewers who click Woods's link will find her official Centerfold profile along with a handful of other tantalizing images from the star. It is expected that more famous figures like Woods will be making similar announcements in the months to come.

Playboy added, "We’re so excited to welcome Jordyn to CENTERFOLD, as an advocate for body positivity, mental health, and female empowerment – you don’t want to miss out on her posts."

Check out Woods below.