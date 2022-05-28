Since signing on as Playboy’s first-ever Creative Director in Residence back in 2021, Cardi B has helped lead the company to see impressive revenue growth. Ben Kohn, the CEO of Playboy's parent company, PLBY, announced that they've seen 63% year-over-year growth in a recent press release.

“Our strong first quarter with 63% year-over-year growth, robust demand for our iconic brand and consumer products, and continued progress on our digital roadmap for Centerfold, are coming together into one cohesive Playboy ecosystem creating a flywheel driving long-term growth,” Kohn said in the statement. “With Playboy’s massive global reach and Centerfold as a valuable engine for organic customer acquisition, we believe we can drive significant growth across PLBY Group’s product offerings.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

In addition to the 63% year-over-year revenue growth, direct-to-consumer revenue has gone up 125% year-over-year to $49.6 million.

After joining as Creative Director, Cardi helped co-launch the magazine’s new platform, Centerfold. The site is billed as “a platform for creative freedom, artistic expression, & sex positivity. The home for the world’s top creators to interact with their fans.”

She's also promoted Playboy merchandise on her social media accounts.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms,” Cardi said in a press release when she was announced as the new Creative Director.

[Via]