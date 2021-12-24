Cardi B is making her directorial debut – well, creative director, that is. On Christmas Eve, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to unveil her first project as Playboy’s Creative Director in Residence, a new platform called “CENTERFOLD.”

The site has been described as “a platform for creative freedom, artistic expression, & sex positivity. The home for the world’s top creators to interact with their fans,” as well as a competitor for other apps like OnlyFans.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“My first project with @playboy!!! Introducing CENTERFOLD, so excited to share this platform with so many amazing creators @playboycenterfold,” the mother of two captioned her announcement most, which shows her smiling while wearing a pink shiny bra. Below her, snapshots of other models, posing sensually for the camera.

In her new role as Creative Director, Cardi has been tasked with envisioning artistic direction for the publication, “helping craft sexual wellness products, digital editorial content, and exclusive merchandise aimed at expanding Playboy’s brand.”





The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has had an incredible 2021, landing herself the #1 spot on HNHH’s Best Dressed Artists of 2021 list, birthing her second child, launching new products, collaborating with brands, working with artists on new singles and music videos, starring in her own Facebook watch series, and now, working with a legendary outlet where she can inspire others to embrace sex positivity in the same way she has.

Speaking of adult entertainment, Jackass entertainer Steve-O has also launched an X-rated platform of his own with a monthly subscription service that provides unlimited access to his explicit content and more, called “Steve-O Raw” – read more about that here.

[Via]