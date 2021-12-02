Playboy has revealed that Cardi B will take over as the brand's first-ever creative director. In the role, she will focus on providing direction with co-branded fashion, sexual wellness products, digital editorial content, and more.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms,” Cardi said in a press release, according to the NY Post. “I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”



Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

The brand added: "In her new role as Playboy’s first-ever Creative Director In Residence, Cardi will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more. In addition, Cardi B will serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy’s upcoming creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD."

With CENTERFOLD, Playboy says they aim to “revolutionize” the creative world.

Cardi recently became the first female rapper to receive two RIAA diamond singles. Both Cardi's 2018 collaboration with Maroon 5, "Girls Like You," and her breakout hit "Bodak Yellow" have reached the impressive milestone.

Check out Cardi's announcement on Twitter below.

