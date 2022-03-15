Drake's OVO brand is extremely strong. From putting on big artists to various clothing endeavors, OVO is a brand that is recognized all over the world. The brand's infamous owl acts as a rallying cry for everything OVO stands for, and whenever you see the logo, you know exactly what is being represented. It's a brand that continues to expand its reach, and with each new collab, fans are given something to marvel over.

Now, OVO will be teaming up with none other than Playboy for a new capsule that is going to contain a plethora of different pieces. Of course, Playboy is known for being an adult-themed magazine that has certainly changed its direction since the death of founder Hugh Hefner, just a few years ago.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As you can see in the Instagram post below, this capsule will feature a special necklace with OVO and Playboy charms, all while a black hoodie also makes an appearance. This hoodie has numerous Playboy covers inside of the infamous OVO owl, and overall, it is a pretty incredible piece that fans will be eager to cop for themselves.





In terms of the release date, these pieces will be coming out in-store and online as of Friday, March 18th. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the streetwear and fashion world.