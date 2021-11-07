mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OVO Sound Radio Premieres Unreleased Drake On Season 3 Episode 15

Aron A.
November 07, 2021 11:44
1.4K Views
OVO Sound Radio Season 3 Episode 15
OVO Sound Radio

Listen to an unreleased track from Drake on the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio.


Oliver El-Khatib remains committed to highlighting the best new music and breaking unknown records on every episode of OVO Sound Radio. Since its days on Apple Music, its been a hub to celebrate new, emerging artists, as well as some of the acts on the roster. 

This week, Oliver El-Khatib, along with frequent guest DJ GoHomeRoger, returned to the SiriusXM soundwaves for season 3 episode 15 of OVO Sound Radio. As reported on Saturday (Nov. 6th), Drake debuted a brand new single on OVO Sound Radio this week titled, "Neatly." Though it hadn't been uploaded to any streaming services, it's finally available to listen to on Oliver's latest mix.

Other highlights from this week's episode include new music from Smiley, BluebucksClan, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

Check the tracklist below. 

Oliver Set
DOM KENNEDY (feat . TeeFlii) STILL CALLIN
Jeremih - Impatient (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Ty Dolla $ign - Get It How I Live
Key! - Dimes 
Partynextdoor - Wus Good/Curious 
Partynextdoor - Let’s Get Married 
Drake - Neatly 
Brent Faiyaz - Make Luv 
Brent Faiyaz - Came Right Back 
Sonder - What You Heard 
Bluebucksclan - Legendary 
Big Sad 1900 & Cypress Moreno - Soda Pop (feat. Fenix Flexin) 
Smiley - Breakdown 
Richie Banks - Raxxx 
Moneybagg Yo - Wat Be Wrong?
Quavo - Strub Tha Ground (feat. Yung Miami)
Moneybagg Yo - Switches & Dracs (feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee) 
Morad - Cuando Ella Sale 
Skeng - Gvnman Shift 
Ashafar - Ruig
Leto & Gazo - Big Meech 
S.Téban - Les Affreux
Beny JR & Steve Lean - Thor
Beny JR & Steve Lean - Rimas
2001 - Tercer Grado
Majid Jordan & Drake - Stars Align 
Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd - Moth To A Flame 
G0homeroger Set:
Big Sad 1900 Bump (feat. Baby Stone Gorillas)
SwiftChapo - Stove Hunt
Allstar Jr - Headed To Columbus (feat. Nuk)
Lingo - Bluetooth
Damedot - Trakhawk
SwiftChapo - Honeybun (feat. BMG Boca)
Allstar Jr - Ice Bag (feat. Icewear Vezzo)
GMO Stax - Da Drop (feat. Nardo Wick)
Hotboii - Never Say Never
Jdot Breezy - Leave All Phones
Big Yaya & Big Baby - #BRIKKLE
PGF Nuk - Waddup
Jugg Harden - Champion
CEO Trayle - RockABye Baby (Feat. Doe Boy)
Quez4real - None But Facts (Intro)
SahBabii - Scared of Myself
D Savage - My Very Best (feat. Tony Shhnow)
CEO Trayle - Percocet Pain (feat. Babyface Ray)
