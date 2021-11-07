OVO Sound Radio Premieres Unreleased Drake On Season 3 Episode 15

Oliver El-Khatib remains committed to highlighting the best new music and breaking unknown records on every episode of OVO Sound Radio. Since its days on Apple Music, its been a hub to celebrate new, emerging artists, as well as some of the acts on the roster.

This week, Oliver El-Khatib, along with frequent guest DJ GoHomeRoger, returned to the SiriusXM soundwaves for season 3 episode 15 of OVO Sound Radio. As reported on Saturday (Nov. 6th), Drake debuted a brand new single on OVO Sound Radio this week titled, "Neatly." Though it hadn't been uploaded to any streaming services, it's finally available to listen to on Oliver's latest mix.

Other highlights from this week's episode include new music from Smiley, BluebucksClan, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

Check the tracklist below.

Oliver Set:

DOM KENNEDY (feat . TeeFlii) STILL CALLIN

Ty Dolla $ign - Get It How I Live

Key! - Dimes

Partynextdoor - Wus Good/Curious

Partynextdoor - Let’s Get Married

Brent Faiyaz - Make Luv

Brent Faiyaz - Came Right Back

Sonder - What You Heard

Bluebucksclan - Legendary

Big Sad 1900 & Cypress Moreno - Soda Pop (feat. Fenix Flexin)

Smiley - Breakdown

Richie Banks - Raxxx

Moneybagg Yo - Wat Be Wrong?

Quavo - Strub Tha Ground (feat. Yung Miami)

Moneybagg Yo - Switches & Dracs (feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee)

Morad - Cuando Ella Sale

Skeng - Gvnman Shift

Ashafar - Ruig

Leto & Gazo - Big Meech

S.Téban - Les Affreux

Beny JR & Steve Lean - Thor

Beny JR & Steve Lean - Rimas

2001 - Tercer Grado

Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd - Moth To A Flame

G0homeroger Set:

Big Sad 1900 Bump (feat. Baby Stone Gorillas)

SwiftChapo - Stove Hunt

Allstar Jr - Headed To Columbus (feat. Nuk)

Lingo - Bluetooth

Damedot - Trakhawk

SwiftChapo - Honeybun (feat. BMG Boca)

Allstar Jr - Ice Bag (feat. Icewear Vezzo)

GMO Stax - Da Drop (feat. Nardo Wick)

Hotboii - Never Say Never

Jdot Breezy - Leave All Phones

Big Yaya & Big Baby - #BRIKKLE

PGF Nuk - Waddup

Jugg Harden - Champion

CEO Trayle - RockABye Baby (Feat. Doe Boy)

Quez4real - None But Facts (Intro)

SahBabii - Scared of Myself

D Savage - My Very Best (feat. Tony Shhnow)

CEO Trayle - Percocet Pain (feat. Babyface Ray)