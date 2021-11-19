Drake's OVO brand has put together some pretty incredible collaborations over the years. Just a few weeks ago, they released some new threads with the help of BAPE, and moving forward, they are looking to branch out and do even more exceptional things. For instance, OVO is about to merge the film and sports landscapes together with a brand new collection of garments that encompass the Toronto Raptors and the movie Jurassic Park.

During the Raptors' 2019 championship run, the Raptors' fan area in the downtown part of Toronto was often referred to as Jurassic Park, so there is no denying the collab makes sense. Recently, the OVO IG account unleashed a teaser video for the collection which features Dalano Banton. As for the collection itself, it will feature a gorgeous leather jacket that features Raptors logos and a very obvious reference to Jurassic Park within the context of Toronto. From there, we have hoodies and shirts that depict a raptor claw holding the OVO owl. Overall, it is a very unique collab and one that will certainly leave an impression on fans.

If you are interested in copping any pieces, you will be able to do so as of tomorrow, Friday, November 19th through octobersveryown.com or shop.realsports.ca. Let us know what you think of this new collection, in the comments below.





