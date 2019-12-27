Cancel Culture is coming for Jon B. The singer gained prominence back in the 1990s and went on deliver his hit singles like "Someone to Love," "They Don't Know," and his Tupac-assisted "Are You Still Down." Jon B continues to consistently tour and release music, but the singer has become a target of Cancel Culture after an interview clip resurfaced of him speaking about touring with Destiny's Child at the beginning of their career.



Gabe Ginsberg / Stringer / Getty Images

"My first major tour was with Destiny's Child as the opening act for me and Jagged Edge as the opening act," he said. "So, we're all labelmates and we're all going to the radio stations to promote our records together all as a unit. I love that, because we don't do that anymore. You think about it, it was Beyonce in the beginning of her career, so I was looking at a little 16, 17-year-old Beyoncé just like [wide-eyed and mouth open]," he said as he laughed.

He continued to chuckle nervously. "I'm sorry but...'cause I'm a grown man at the time, it's kinda wrong, but you know. You already know," he added with a finger point. Quickly, he moves on to another subject. "It was awesome to be able to like, come up on the side of the stage while they're performing, Destiny's Child was doing the...back then it was 'Bills, Bills, Bills' and all these records and just watching them do their thing then come off the stage and be like 'Yay, that was really good. Kill it Jon!' Beyoncé telling me to kill it. That'd be huge now. If I could open up for Beyoncé now. Switch it around. It's definitely something fun to look back at."

People were not happy with hearing Jon speak about a teenaged Beyoncé in that fashion, especially following the accusations that recently made headlines regarding Jagged Edge and Destiny's Child. While the criticism is thick, there were some who didn't know why he would ever admit this on camera and others who don't believe that he did anything wrong. Watch his clip and check out a few mixed reactions below.