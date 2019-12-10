Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, is set to drop a tell-all book on his life as a former manager of Destiny's Child that consisted of Bey, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. The 67-year-old recently chatted with Vlad TV about some of the book's offerings and revealed that his daughter along with Kelly was a victim of sexual harassment by two Jagged Edge members when they were on a joint tour.



Chris Weeks/Liaison/Getty

Mathew admitted that it was a "poor" decision he made when he put both groups on the bus. "Now remember, the girls are minors. They're 16-years-old the guys are 21, 22-years-old," he explained. "[...] I got a call from Kelly and Beyonce - and I talk about this in the book in detail - saying that they were constantly being harassed by two other members of Jagged Edge. I couldn't have that." Mathew said he kicked the men off the bus at the next tour stop. Jagged Edge consisted of Brian Casey, Brandon Casey, Richard Wingo and Kyle Norman but Mathew did not name who the two culprits were.

Neither Beyonce, Kelly or any Jagged Edge member has responded to the claims but we can only assume that some reaction will arrive in due time. Vlad asked Mathew just exactly how he handled a group of men trying to sleep with his daughter. "We won't talk about that on camera," he said.