The internet lit up at the news that Mathew Knowles has released a tell-all. Beyoncé and Solange's father shared his book Destiny's Child: The Untold Story at the top of December, and to help promote its release, Mathew sat down with VladTV. The interview was broken up into multiple sections where Mathew can be seen sharing intimate details about the chart-topping girl group he managed for years.



Brenda Chase / Stringer / Getty Images

At one point, Mathew shared a story about having to put R&B quartet Jagged Edge in their place over their treatment of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland while on tour. "They're 16-years-old the guys are 21, 22-years-old... I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé—and I talk about this in the book in detail—saying that they were constantly being harassed by two other members of Jagged Edge," Mathew said. "I couldn't have that."

The soundbite caused media outlets to report that the singer's sexually harassed the girls, although that isn't specifically what Mathew said. The group took to their social media pages to deny the allegations, and in a comment, it was suggested that Jagged Edge contacted their lawyers. Mathew felt compelled to clarify his previous remarks by issuing a statement to Page Six.

“I feel the need to clarify that I did not say the girls were sexually harassed while on tour with Jagged Edge in the 2000s. I said ‘harassed,’ ” he stated. “The term ‘sexual harassment’ may imply to some to mean physical advances. I would classify the harassment they encountered more as unwelcome and inappropriate remarks to minors from adults who should have known better.” There you have it.