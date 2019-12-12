They're a well-respected R&B group from the 1990s and early 2000s that are responsible for hits that are still played at weddings worldwide, but their name has been included in some controversial remarks. Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles recently sat down with VladTV and made some serious accusations about the quartet.

Mathew is getting things in order for the release of his tell-all book that will reportedly detail his life as the high-rolling manager of Destiny's Child, and he claims that while the girls were just teens on tour with Jagged Edge—Brian Casey, Brandon Casey, Richard Wingo, and Kyle Norman—two of the 20-something-year-olds were giving Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland problems.

"Now remember, the girls are minors," Mathew said. "They're 16-years-old the guys are 21, 22-years-old... I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé—and I talk about this in the book in detail—saying that they were constantly being harassed by two other members of Jagged Edge. I couldn't have that." The protective father didn't name exactly who those Jagged Edge members were, but Brian Casey took to his Instagram to accuse Mathew of using the story in an attempt to sell books.

Both Brian and the official Jagged Edge Instagram account shared a photo of the words "A lie don't care who tell it," but over on Bian's page he shared a few more thoughts. "One thing I have learned from my 20plus years in this business and it’s always something," Brian wrote. "It’s actually funny how far people go to sell something 🤦🏽‍♂️lol but I give All Praises To The Most High At all times Shalawam love ones."