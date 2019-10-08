Early last week, Mathew Knowles revealed that he had been diagnosed with breast cancer. He went on ABC's Good Morning America to detail how he found out and how he treated it. While he shared that he had undergone surgery and is now doing well, he mentioned how the genetic mutation that made him highly susceptible to breast cancer could have been passed down to his talented daughters, Beyoncé and Solange. His main message to viewers was the importance of early detection, for both men and women. After GMA, Mathew told TMZ that his daughters immediately went to get tested.

While Beyoncé and Solange have not yet spoken publicly about their father's experience, their mother, Tina Knowles Lawson offered a comment when asked about the diagnosis at the launch party for Tyler Perry Studios. "Thank God he [discovered] it very early on, and he is going to be fine. I'm [calling] it," Miss Tina told Entertainment Tonight with a supportive smile.

Beyoncé - along with many other Black icons - was in attendance at the Tyler Perry event too. She posted several photos of the dazzling outfit she wore on Instagram, which had many ogling in amazement and some speculating that she's pregnant.