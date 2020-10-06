Another police officer-involved shooting has become a polarizing trending topic. According to multiple reports, 31-year-old Johathan Price of Wolfe City, Texas—about 70 miles from Dallas—was shot and killed by police while attempting to break up a domestic violence altercation. His good friend Will Middlebrooks, a former professional baseball player, tweeted details about Price's death as he demanded justice.

"The face of a good man. But unfortunately it's the face of a man whose life was taken away from him last night with his hands in the air, while a small town East Texas cop shot him once in the chest and then twice in the back," said Middlebrooks. "Why? Bc he was trying to break up a fight at a gas station... for some reason he was singled out. I'll let you do the math... There's no excuses this time...'he was a criminal'... Nope, not this time. 'He resisted arrest, just comply with the cops.' Nope that one doesn't work this time either. This was purely an act of racism. Period. So, for all you that think this is all bullsh**, you need to check yourself."

According to Middlebrooks, who claimed that another friend witnessed the incident, Johnathan Price stepped in to stop a man from hitting a woman. The man and Price got into a physical altercation, and although the fight had ceased and Johnathan Price had his hands in the air, he was still reportedly shot by Officer Shaun David Lucas.

According to CBS DFW, Lucas was arrested but has since posted his $1 million bond. The Texas Rangers are investigating this shooting as well and stated that Lucas tried to detain Price "who resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away. Officer Lucas deployed his TASER, followed by discharging his service weapon striking Price. EMS was notified and Price was transported to Hunt Regional Hospital, where he later died."

The Rangers also stated that "the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable" and the officer has been charged with murder.

