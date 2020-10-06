jonathan price
- CrimeOfficer Charged With Killing Jonathan Price Fired By The CityOfficer Shaun Lucas has been fired by the city of Wolfe City, Texas. By Dre D.
- CrimeOfficer Alleges Jonathan Price Reached For His Taser Before Fatal ShootingOfficer Shaun Lucas says that prior to him fatally shooting Jonathan Price, he allegedly resisted arrest and reached for his taser.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeJonathan Price Shot & Killed By Police, Officer Released On $1 Million BondPrice reportedly stepped in to help a woman during a domestic violence altercation. The officer who killed Price has been charged with murder.By Erika Marie