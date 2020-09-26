Following Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Alex Villanueva calling him out about his comments regarding police-involved violence, LeBron James has spoken out to defend himself. Earlier this month, two deputies were shot point-blank in an unprovoked altercation that took place in Compton, California. At a press conference, Villanueva specifically told LeBron James that he should match the reward money that was posted to help identify the person responsible for the shooting.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

People were confused as to why Villanueva thought it was James's responsibility, and after not responding to the remarks, the Los Angeles Lakers star has acknowledged the comments after his game earlier this week. “Not one time have I ever said let’s act violent toward cops,” the sports icon said. “I just said what’s going on in our community is not OK. And we fear for that, and we fear for our lives. It’s something that we go through every single day as a Black man, a Black woman, and a Black kid and a Black girl, we fear that moment where we’re pulled over.”

When asked if there was anything he wanted to personally say to Villanueva, Lebron James replied, “I have zero response on the sheriff.”

