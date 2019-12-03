John Singleton tragically passed away in April of this year and was mourned by the entertainment and music community for his amazing strides in the film industry. John was 51 at his passing but his legacy will live on through his beloved films such as Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, Baby Boy, Shaft and many more.



Following John's passing, reports were swirling regarding his estate and which family member would be in charge of reported $35 million fortune. TMZ now reports that while the details are still being sorted out, one of John's seven children Cleopatra Singleton has been granted $2,778 a month - as well as a one-time payout of $4,150 - exactly what she requested. The 21-year-old is studying abroad and claimed to a judge that her father was supporting her financially and needs the allowance to hold her over in the meantime.

John's mother Shelia Ward was appointed the director of her son's estate but Cleopatra didn't agree with her position once stating that she believes she would abuse her power and liquidate his asset.

"I Will Forever Miss My Brother John Singleton. We Met While He Was A Film Student At USC. Over Many Years People Have Told Me “I’m Going To Be A Filmmaker”, When John Said That To Me The 1st Time We Met, I Believed Him Right Away," Spike Lee wrote of his "brother" after his passing.