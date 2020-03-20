mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

John Legend Samples Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode" For "Actions" Single

Erika Marie
March 20, 2020 01:08
214 Views
01
0
SpotifySpotify
Spotify

Actions
John Legend

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

John Legend promised fans that his next album is coming sometime this year, so enjoy his latest single "Actions" with a classic hip hop sample.


He first previewed his new song during his online concert that he performed for fans just days ago, and now John Legend has returned with the studio version of his single "Actions." The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter's career has been intimately woven with hip hop, so it's no surprise that Legend samples a rap classic, putting a spin on Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode" featuring Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, and Nate Dogg—a song that samples David Axelrod and David McCallum's "The Edge."

On "Actions," John Legend laments over a love gone wrong as he takes the blame for not putting forth the proper energy into his relationship. As he says in the chorus, "actions speak louder than words." It doesn't seem like he has to worry about those issues in his real life as he often boasts about how happily married he is to entrepreneur wife Chrissy Teigen. Listen to "Actions" by John Legend and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Here I go again, with another love song that I wasted
Just another love run out of patience
She don't want it, she don't need it
Every other word coming from my pen
She throw back in my face, saying where you been
I sound so poetic but it feels like I let it slip away, slip away

John Legend
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  214
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
John Legend
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS John Legend Samples Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode" For "Actions" Single
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject