John Legend Samples Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode" For "Actions" Single

He first previewed his new song during his online concert that he performed for fans just days ago, and now John Legend has returned with the studio version of his single "Actions." The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter's career has been intimately woven with hip hop, so it's no surprise that Legend samples a rap classic, putting a spin on Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode" featuring Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, and Nate Dogg—a song that samples David Axelrod and David McCallum's "The Edge."

On "Actions," John Legend laments over a love gone wrong as he takes the blame for not putting forth the proper energy into his relationship. As he says in the chorus, "actions speak louder than words." It doesn't seem like he has to worry about those issues in his real life as he often boasts about how happily married he is to entrepreneur wife Chrissy Teigen. Listen to "Actions" by John Legend and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Here I go again, with another love song that I wasted

Just another love run out of patience

She don't want it, she don't need it

Every other word coming from my pen

She throw back in my face, saying where you been

I sound so poetic but it feels like I let it slip away, slip away