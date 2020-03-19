Given that many are currently experiencing a period of extended self-isolation, music feels like an essential part of the mental healing process. Luckily, John Legend has decided to do his part in lifting our collective spirits, taking to Instagram Live to stage an unconventional yet wholly welcome concert.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

The performance, which is part of Chris Martin's "Together At Home" concert series, has since amassed over one million views since its initial airing. Throughout the fifty-three minute experience, Legend remains in fine form, firing off jokes and boldly acquiescing to the fan request he foregoes pants altogether. Alternating between hits and new material, including a track called "Actions Speak Louder Than Love Songs" that shares a sample with Dr. Dre's "The Next Episode," Legend pledges that a new album is coming out this year.

"Everybody’s home, you need stuff, you need music, you need TV, you need films. You need stuff to entertain you, so I’m going to put some music out," he says. "We’re going to release some music,” he added. “I don’t know what the schedule going to be like, we’re just going to start putting stuff out. We’re in the process of mixing a lot of the stuff on the record. Luckily, I already wrote and recorded most of it.”

Should you be feeling blue, consider checking out Legend's "Together At Home" concert, complete with appearances from a wine-sipping towel-clad Chrissy Teigen and their daughter Luna. Requests are taken, banter is flowing, and a good time is had by all. Much respect to the EGOT winning Legend for this one!