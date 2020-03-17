John Legend will be holding an Instagram live stream concert today at 1pm PST (4pm EST). Chris Martin, of Coldplay, took to Twitter yesterday to announce that he would be live streaming 30 minutes from then to talk and listen to music in support of his fans who were practicing social-distancing. He ended the concert by announcing that John Legend will be taking over tomorrow. Legend followed the announcement by tweeting he would perform today. Then, his wife Chrissy Teigen, let us know that she would be there with us.

Martin and Legend are the latest artists to campaign the "#TogetherAtHome" series, which comes from a collaboration between the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen. The series of virtual concerts intends to “promote unity amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s social distancing protocols". Musicians across the world have been doing their part to support the initiative by bringing people together through their music. We're not sure who is set to follow Legend, however, we are anticipating that many of the world's biggest artists will jump at the opportunity to help us all stay #TogetherAtHome.

If Chris Martin's stream was any indication, we can expect a lot of sincerity and authenticity from our favorite artists. Like Chrissy Teigen said, we "literally have no choice" but to be together at this time.

[via]