Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to scandal. The supermodel and television host has run into trouble in the past because of some questionable resurfaced tweets, taking extended hiatuses from social media after being exposed. Namely, Teigen's resurfaced tweets regarding her obsession with Toddlers & Tiara's following reports she was linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein landed her in some hot water.

None of her previous scandals, however, compare to the turmoil that has come from her bullying Courtney Stodden on social media while they were still a minor, telling her to commit suicide among other vile things. Teigen returned to social media on Monday (June 15) with an apologetic letter--and was instantly met with backlash. She was met with so much backlash that even her husband John Legend began trending on the platform, with many confused as to how he deals with her "meanness" as a married couple.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"The way Chrissy Teigen is makes me question JohnLegend cause like how do you fall in love with someone that mean," assessed one user, questioning Legend's character. "There is no way Chrissy Teigen is the same woman Johnlegend be writing these songs about.." posed another.

"This how Im looking at JohnLegend until further notice," penned one person with an accompanying reaction picture. Another added, "Y’all can’t tell me JohnLegend be writing all those songs about Chrissy Teigen. Ain’t no way." Check out more reactions below.

In her apology published yesterday, she apologized for her statements, explaining she was trying to "impress" the wrong people. Of course, as the tweets show, many people weren't buying it. What are your thoughts on the whole thing?