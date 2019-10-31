After his comments about Kanye West began to circulate in the media, John Legend felt it was necessary to clear up any speculation about what he meant by his statements. Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen, and their children were featured in the latest issue of Vanity Fair magazine, and inside, the singer shared a few thoughts about his relationship with Kanye West.



Legend was once signed to Ye's G.O.O.D. Music label, released his hit debut project under its umbrella, was featured on multiple songs with the rapper, and their families have even spent holidays together, but Legend shared that "we were never the closest of friends." The singer also spoke about his disapproval of Kayne's dedication to President Donald Trump, however, he also said, "I’m not trying to disown Kanye because I still love him and love everything we’ve done together creatively."

There was a bit of backlash from the public regarding his remarks, so Legend took to his Twitter to put things into context. "I get why people want to make this a thing. But I was explaining to the reporter how I've seen people I love reacting to the deaths of their mothers. I was thinking specifically of my own mom, Chrissy's mom and others," Legend wrote.

"Then she asked me if I was referring to Kanye as well after Dr West died," he continued. "And I told her I wasn't really in a position to say because while [Kanye and I] have a long friendship and have a made a lot of great music, we weren't close on the level of confiding in each other about grief." Legend then added, "As I said then, I don't want this to sound like I'm trying to disown him now that we've publicly and privately disagreed about politics, etc. It was just clarifying that I had no private knowledge that equipped me to speculate on his grieving process and how that related to mine." Check out his tweets below.