Months after saying that she was relieved that Joe Exotic has remained in prison, Carole Baskin has sidestepped her recent claims that she still doesn't feel safe by offering an olive branch of sorts for her longtime nemesis. According to Complex, Baskin’s husband Howard recently did an interview with the Mirror, and during the interview, he revealed that he and his wife were willing to bury the hatchet and offer their support to Joe's legal troubles.

However, in order for them to do so, they suggested that Exotic would have to put his support behind the Big Cat Public Safety Act and stop breeding tigers. Following last spring's pandemic-ready docuseries Tiger King in which the world saw how much pure animosity existed between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, the Baskins' offer is shocking.



Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

Apparently, even Joe Exotic thinks so. Nevertheless, the Tiger King subject recently told Entertainment Tonight that he's down.

"It is time for Carole and Howard to put up or shut the hell up because I'm accepting their offer," he said. "And I'm gonna take it one step further than that, OK?"

"It is time to get on the phone to President Biden or whoever they need to that they've got in their little financial pocket," Joe continues before criticizing the bogus nature of the charges that he is currently in jail for, "and say, 'Hey, Joe is willing to support a big cat bill to help protect cats in America from being exploited. But we need to keep our end of the deal and get Joe a pardon because this wasn't really about murder for hire or shooting five tigers—this was about exploiting Joe to support Carole's agenda.'"

"So, there's the offer on the table, all right?" He concludes. "Other than that, they need to stay the hell out of the news with all their crap just to get their name in the paper because I just called their bluff."



Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Since Joe Exotic's statement, Carole Baskin has reiterated that she'll stand by the offer, but she has also added additional conditions, saying, "I think he’d say anything, but not actually do it. He’d have to actually work with authorities to bring all of his buddies to justice and work with legislators to end cub-handling. Then, I’d want him to be rewarded for having done the right thing."

Only time will tell if Tiger King subjects Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin will ever put their differences behind them and join forces, so stay tuned for developments in their long-running feud.

