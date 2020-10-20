Despite the global backlash from her appearance in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Carole Baskin has been making the most of her newfound celebrity. Her recent stint on Dancing With The Stars was shortlived, but Baskin and her "cool cats and kittens" have continued to rescue animals while also capitalizing off of her infamy. The public has learned much more about Baskin as the Netflix star has attemptd to distance herself from the husband-killing accusations that plague her, an in an interview with Pink News, she spoke openly about her sexuality.

"I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband," Carole Baskin, who has been married to a man for 16 years, told the publication. "I was always very male-oriented in the things I did … I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on."

"But it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men," Baskin added. "As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colors or anything.”

Baskin's incarcerated Tiger King nemisis Joe Exotic is openly gay, and when asked about how she believes he represents the LGBTQIA+ community, she said, "I think he’s an embarrassment to the human community. It’s not a matter of what your sexuality is, this man is just a deviant in the way that he treats human life and animal life."

