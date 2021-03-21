Joe Exotic, of Tiger King fame, says “it has been a year of hell” since the wildly popular Netflix series premiered last March. Speaking through his attorney, John M. Phillips of the Phillips & Hunt firm, he explained to TMZ just how bad things have been for him.

Exotic is particularly frustrated about his ex-employees who are out to "just collect money and talk shit to get on TV." He also claims that they are using his name "to profit off the hell I am living."

Regardless, Phillips says Exotic remains confident "the truth will come out ... come hell or high water, they will all answer to perjury at some point."

Exotic has made numerous attempts to be released from prison and even reached out to Kim Kardashian for help receiving a presidential pardon back when Donald Trump was still in office.

Another one of Exotic's attorneys, Francisco Hernandez, recently told Metro.co.uk that he is worried about the Netflix star's health: “I’m worried about him. With a blood immune disorder, if he gets COVID right now, it could very well be the death of him. COVID is still going through the prison system and he’s not out of the woods, it could kill him.”

