Looks like Kim Kardashian has another chance to put her lawyer suit on.

Joe Exotic rose to fame after the Netflix show Tiger King reached the masses in March. He is currently one year into his 22-year sentence for murder-for-hire.

He penned a letter to Kim Kardashian, who is no stranger to the legal arena as she helped Alice Marie Johnson gain clemency from serving a life sentence due to drug charges. Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, hopes to receive a presidential pardon with Kim's clout.

"I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart," he wrote to Kim K. "Please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon. It’s all the evidence I’m innocent and ask him to sign my pardon so I can return home to [my husband] Dillon [Passage] and my father."

Kim has expressed interest in the show on Twitter, saying that "it is crazy."

She even dressed up as Carole Baskin, the main character in the series, for Halloween, alongside her best friend, Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban.

Kim Kardashian has been serious about having a legal career and following in her deceased father's, Robert Kardashian, footsteps. He was instrumental in O.J. Simpson's acquittal in his 1995 trial. Kim released her documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project on the Oxygen cable network, which showed her working alongside legal experts on four cases of people they believe have been unfairly sentenced. She has completed her first year of a four-year apprenticeship program in California with hopes to take the bar exam in 2022.

It's unclear if Kim will actually help the imprisoned Netflix star, but she could legally represent Joe as a lawyer very soon.

