Joe Exotic, having been denied a Presidential pardon, is suing the US Justice Department for their rejection of his application in September.

“Many people have come out and publicly expressed their disagreement with Joe Exotic’s conviction and subsequent sentence. Among those, are members of the President’s own family. Donald Trump Junior has been an advocate for Joe Exotic to be Pardoned," the complaints explains.

The assertion that Exotic has public support is no exaggeration. Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and more have come out and supported the idea of pardoning the Tiger King star.

Kardashian's support came after Exotic personally penned a letter to the star: "I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart," he wrote. "Please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257-page pardon. It’s all the evidence I’m innocent and ask him to sign my pardon so I can return home to [my husband] Dillon [Passage] and my father."

Exotic is currently serving a 27-year-sentence for animal abuse and two counts of murder-for-hire.

President Trump, who has expressed interest in pardoning other figures such as Edward Snowden and Julian Assange, said that he would "take a look" at Exotic's case in April.

