Last week was former President Donald Trump's last few days in the Oval Office, and he made sure to go out with a bang. After rumors surfaced that he was planning on granting clemency to a few high-profile rappers, many were thrilled when he later announced he would be pardoning Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Death Row Records Co-Founder Michael Harris, and others. Not included on the list was Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who has since been trying to reconcile with the snub.

According to new emails obtained by TMZ, Exotic is hoping that the Biden administration will help out. The Tiger King star also mentioned in the email that he has more confidence in Biden regarding criminal justice and prison improvement, and adds that a TV special on VP Kamala Harris swayed him to believe she can, "help clean up the corruption in the DOJ and other agencies."

He continues on to later express his disdain for former POTUS Trump particularly because of his behavior after the events at the Capitol on January 6th. He points out how Trump never spoke out about the five lives that were lost that day, and formally denounced his endorsement of the disgraced politician.

As we reported, the now pro-Biden former zoo operator believes he was "too gay" to receive a pardon from Trump in the first place.

We'll keep you updated as this story continues to develop.

