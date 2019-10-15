It's been seven years since Slaughterhouse released their sophomore studio effort Welcome to: Our House, and some fans still have their fingers crossed that one day the hip hop supergroup will reunite. Joe Budden, Royce Da 5'9", Joell Ortiz, and Kxng Crooked had nearly completed their third album, but it's become a tale of rap folklore and, according to Budden, the record will never see the light of day.

Over the years, members have talked about how Budden was the crux of why the group disbanded, highlighting his beef with Eminem as a contributing factor. Budden touched on his former collective during an episode of Pull Up with Freddie Gibbs as the pair talked about hip hop groups being a thing of the past.

Both artists agreed that they prefer to fly solo and mentioned that one of the only real rap groups that currently exists is the Migos. "That’s the only group!" Gibbs exclaims while Budden adds that they're able to exist in harmony because they're "making enough money to not have any issues." Gibbs agrees. "Eventually, groups start fighting about money," Joe said.



John Ricard/Getty Images

"Ain't even no duos," Gibbs continued. "Outkast, UGK, Gangstarr..." Joe chimes in saying, "If we look at the history of every single group, we have data to show it’s not maintainable... Sh*t, as far as Slaughterhouse, I thought we was one of the groups that could’ve changed that. I felt like that. Like, we all cared about each other, and loved each other, and had each other’s best interests at heart, but I hate labels. That’s gonna always...yeah. I f*ck a lot of sh*t up, man."

"That’s why I ain’t doin’ it," Budden continues. "I can’t speak for why they’re not doing it. When I suggested that they find probably another rapper to take my place and still put out music, they didn’t think that was the greatest idea, and that was years ago. That might’ve changed. But my fight, with that even, without the extra Eminem bullsh*t is just ownership. I cannot devote this much of my time to a project, eat a fourth from the project, and then it have to go up the chain of command? I gotta make sure all these n*ggas are making sure our project do what it gotta do and then we gettin’ the scraps from the bottom? That was my fight. We an independent outfit." Check out the full episode below.