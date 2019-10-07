Anyone even remotely interested in the going-ons of lyricists is likely familiar with the legend of Glass House. If not, scooch closer and gather round. Lyricists extraordinaire KXNG Crooked, Joe Budden, Royce Da 5'9" and Joell Ortiz once united to forge Slaughterhouse, murdering the mixtape circuit before landing a deal with Eminem's Shady Records. Yet it would be their undoing in a sense, should Joe Budden's words ring true -- though it should be noted that Crooked takes a different position on the matter. Tales of mismanagement and dueling creative visions plagued the group, which soon found themselves fractured with their Glass House album hanging in the balance.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

And yet, fans have yet to give up hope. Throughout the years, minor fragments of information have kept a thread of hype alive, and this weekend found even more gasoline hitting the fire. Naturally, said hype arrived courtesy of KXNG Crooked, the most openly vocal where matters of Glass House are concerned. "I'm about to play ya'll some old shit," teases Crooked. "It was recorded around Welcome To Our House. It magically appeared in my email, and I took it as a sign."

Before long, Crook's car is filled with a Slaughterhouse banger, which should trigger nostalgia in anyone still mourning the group's disbandment. Though only his verse is highlighted, the sheer dexterity in his flow is enough to merit an argument for its imminent release. Should you be reading this, Crook, you already know what needs to be done. Check out the track below, and show some love to the Slaughter Gang.