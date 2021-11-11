Jim Jones blamed Offset for keeping him out past his curfew on Wednesday night and posted receipts on Instagram as proof. The video shows the Migos rapper gambling with Jones.

"When a N***a have u out last curfew sometimes u gotta show receipts lol I blame this all on @offsetyrn lol," Jones captioned the video. "I’m still gone get my head bust lol."



Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

In the clip, Jones and Offset joke about getting in trouble with their respective partners, Chrissy Lampkin and Cardi B.

“Let them know you got me out past my curfew bro, I need the alibi. This is an alibi right here,” Jim Jones said to Offset.

Offset replied: “My wife call me sometime, I got to show her the game, so I already know what’s going on."

“Exactly, one from The Bronx and one from Harlem and shit gone get dangerous in a minute, boy," Jones responded before joking about Cardi's hit song "Up."

At some point in the night, the two were working together as Jones had shared a clip of the rappers collaborating on a track in the studio.

Check out Jones' video with Offset below.





[Via]