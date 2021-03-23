Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are no strangers to controversy. Somehow, the trio that makes up the Migos have lasted the test of time despite their numerous media scandals, including the latest involving Quavo's breakup with Saweetie.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The former rap royalty couple has been throwing shots at one another online since the weekend, ending things after Saweetie accused Quavo of cheating on her with other women. She made reference to the lavish gifts he would constantly buy her, telling her fans that everything was not as it seemed on the surface. As the Migos continue to tease the release of their next album Culture III, which has been in the works for a few years at this point, the group of rappers posted a new picture outside of their private jet to build hype. In the photo, Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset sit on the loading steps with mean mugs on. Jim Jones took one look at the picture and had to jump into the comments to let the guys know they should smile more often.

"Yal can at least smile all tht money yal got can’t b ice grillin on th jet," joked the New York rap icon in the comments to the post, which was uploaded to Offset's account. "Give us a break dammit lol my guys keep killing smile a lil lol."



Instagram

The post has been popular given the current narrative surrounding the Migos, who have each been pretty problematic at times. One of the most popular comments is about Quavo, saying, "Quavo got the shades on so no one can see him cry."

Are you looking forward to hearing some new music from the Migos and do you think that they should lighten up a bit and smile?