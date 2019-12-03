Love & Hip Hop may have never existed it if weren't for rapper Jim Jones and his longtime girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin. Initially, Jones wanted to develop a reality series that centered around his personal and professional life, but as time went on, the task of filming became too much for the Dipset emcee. Soon, Yandy Smith, Jones' manager at the time, took the idea to Mona Scott-Young who switched things up and created the hit show that millions tune in to watch every season.

As the series progressed and television audiences became enthralled with the strained relationship between Chrissy and Jim's mother, Nancy, it all became too much for the family and they decided to retreat from the show. However, they returned with another series, Chrissy & Mr. Jones and later Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never as the pair prepared for their happily ever after. A long-running storyline between these two was Chrissy's deep desire to be wedded and while Jim did drop down on one knee and ask his lady for her hand in marriage, they didn't walk down the aisle.

Because it was such a topic of reality television conversations for years, many people assumed Jim and Chrissy just wed quietly. Some people, however, have taken to social media to degrade the couple's relationship, berating Chrissy for staying with a man who wouldn't marry her. However, Chrissy is content in her 15-year relationship with the rapper and will be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York once again.

During a recent visit to The Real, Chrissy was asked if jumping the broom was something that she still wanted to do. "To be honest with you, it's not a priority anymore," she shared with the hosts. The audience clapped before Chrissy admitted that she's happy that she and Jim have a healthy connection. "Our relationship is in a good place. I thought that [marriage] was the natural progression, but it's not for everybody. So, we're good right now." Watch the clip below along with clips of Jim and Chrissy on VH1.