Note to self: never message Jhené Aiko about her feelings regarding Ariana Grande.

The two may have some issues behind-the-scenes, or at least that's what it looks like because, after a fan asked Jhené if she was feeling the new album from Ariana Grande, titled Positions, the fan was apparently met with a swift block.

The connection between Jhené and Ariana is clear... they've both dated Big Sean. Last year, when Big Sean and Jhené were seemingly on a break, the rapper hung out with Ariana at the studio, chilling in her car and sparking lots of rumors. That talk didn't exactly head anywhere but, still, it may have hit a nerve with Jhené.



Larry Busacca/Getty Images

A Nicki Minaj stan was curious to hear Jhené's take on the new Ariana Grande album, asking her: "do u like positions?" Unfortunately, they didn't end up getting a reply, instead being blocked by the singer.

It's unclear what exactly happened to cause a rift in their friendship. The two have never been super close, but they never appeared to have beef. Perhaps that much has changed.

Positions is officially out now, featuring The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Ty Dolla $ign, and it marks more of a mature turn for Ariana Grande. The pop star sings about sex on the album, marking her most sensual project yet.

Do you think there's beef between Jhené and Ariana?