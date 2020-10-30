Ariana Grande Releases Sex-Inspired "Positions" Album With Features From The Weeknd, Doja Cat, & Ty Dolla $ign

Ariana Grande is one of the most decorated artists of our time and, with her new album Positions, she's officially diving into new territory.

The release of her new single, titled after the album, showed the pop star heading into more of an R&B-inspired direction and, now that the full-length project is out, we know exactly what has been on Ariana's mind lately.

The album starts off with "shut up" before heading into "34+35", which, if you haven't figured out yet, adds up to 69. No, the song isn't about the multicolor-haired Brooklyn rapper. Instead, it's about how much Ariana wants to get into the sex position with her lover.

That's right, Ariana Grande is all grown up, dropping an album exploring sexual themes, which features from of the hottest artists right now, including The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Ty Dolla $ign.

As she always does, this one is bound to debut at #1 on the Billboard charts, and possibly stay there for a while.

Listen to the new album below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Tracklist:

1. shut up

2. 34+35

3. motive (with Doja Cat)

4. just like magic

5. off the table (with The Weeknd)

6. six thirty

7. safety net (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

8. my hair

9. nasty

10. west side

11. love language

12. positions

13. obvious

14. pov