The past few weeks have blessed us with album releases from the likes of Jhené Aiko and Jay Electronica's and dope singles from Kehlani and JoJo, and as a result, our "R&B Season" playlist is looking pretty fire. HNHH has been curating our custom R&B-centric Spotify playlist for months now, in order to give our hip-hop loving audience a taste of the often-overlapping genre's finest offerings.

The latest additions to the R&B roundup include two tracks off of Jhené Aiko's highly-anticipated album, CHILOMBO, which dropped last Friday to high praise. The H.E.R.-featured "B.S." is a major highlight off the album, as is her stoner-friendly "Tryna Smoke." Another big drop was Jay Electronica's A Written Testimony this past Friday. While the project is predominantly hip-hop-heavy, as is to be expected from the Roc Nation rapper, Jay dipped his toe into the R&B sound alongside the album's consistent collaborator, Jay-Z, on the devastating "A.P.I.D.T.A." An acronym for "All Praise Is Due To Allah," the somber song tackles the tribulations of loss, and was actually written on the night that Kobe Bryant tragically passed.

Kehlani also came through with some new music this week, denouncing unhealthy relationships on, "Toxic." JoJo supported this sentiment on her own single, "Man," and we decided to show both tracks some love. Check out our "R&B Season" playlist in full along with some of our other playlists below:

