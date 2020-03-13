Jay Electronica Drops "A Written Testimony" With Jay Z, Travis Scott, The-Dream & More

On Thursday (March 12), Jay Electronica secured three listening parties in Los Angeles, New York, and New Orleans for his official debut studio album A Written Testimony. It's been over a decade since we've received a full-length project from the rapper, and after near-misses over the years, it's finally arrived. There have been teasers suggesting that Jay Z bars would be all over the project, and Hov shows up throughout—on almost every track, in fact.

Jay Electronica's A Written Testimony is receiving a warm welcome from fans who have been waiting on this record for quite some time. The project hosts features from Travis Scott, The-Dream, James Blake and even Minister Louis Farrakhan who appears on multiple tracks. The impressive debut is long overdue, so stream Jay Electronica's A Written Testimony and let us know if it was worth the wait.

Tracklist

1. The Overwhelming Event

2. Ghost of Soulja Selim

3. The Blinding” ft. Travis Scott

4. The Neverending Story

5. Shiny Suit Theory ft. The-Dream

6. Universal Soldier with James Blake & Travis Scott

7. Flux Capacitor

8. Fruits of the Spirit

9. Ezekiel's Wheel ft. The-Dream

10. A.P.I.D.T.A.