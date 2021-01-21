The 2021 presidential inauguration ceremony is behind us, but people are still talking about the highlights from the event. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office as performers like Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks, and Jennifer Lopez graced the stage. For the latter, J. Lo gave her rendition of "This Land is Your Land," but her remix to the Woody Guthrie American classic was what stole the show.

The multihyphenate entertainer took to the stage in a full white 'fit and belted out the 1940 classic, and as the end of her performance neared, Lopez change a few things. First, she shifted into "America, The Beautiful" and said a few words from "The Pledge of Allegiance" in Spanish before slipping in "Let's Get Loud" from her debut album On the 6 that she released back in 1999.

Lopez was praised for her bilingual moment during her performance, but others questioned if her "Let's Get Loud" inclusion was necessary during an inauguration. Either way, Jenny from the Block thoroughly enjoyed her time helping to usher in America's new leader, President Joe Biden. Still, that didn't stop the commentators from making their presences known. Check out J. Lo's performance, and a few reactions, below.