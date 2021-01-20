President Joe Biden was only sworn in a couple of hours ago but, already, he's busy in the Oval Office, revealing how he plans to spend his first day as POTUS.



Rob Carr/Getty Images

Becoming the forty-sixth President of the United States, Joe Biden isn't taking any days off, spending the rest of the afternoon attempting to heal the country of Trump's wrongdoings. Officially taking over the @POTUS Twitter account, Biden announced his first course of action as the leader of the free world.

"There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face," wrote Biden. "That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families."



Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

His tweet was shortly followed by another, which included a video announcing that it was time "to move forward" and to "rebuild".

Biden has a lot of hard work ahead of him, leading a country that has been ravaged by a deadly pandemic, as well as a surge in racism, xenophobia, and white supremacy in recent years. Hopefully, he stays true to everything he promised on the way to this point.

