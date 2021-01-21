Prior to exiting his position as America's Commander-in-Chief, Donald and Melania Trump reportedly refused to meet with the Bidens. Traditionally, The reigning president and his wife join with the incoming president and First Lady to offer a transition of power, but days ago we reported that this wouldn't take place. Soon, the public deemed the Trumps to be "classless," as it became a trending topic on social media, but according to Biden, Trump did leave him a "generous letter."



Pool / Getty Images

"The President wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters. "Because it was private, I will not talk about it until I talk to him, but it was generous." President Biden may be keeping the letter's content close to the chest, but CNN reports that an aide to Trump said that the note, which was reportedly penned on Tuesday (January 19) evening from the Oval Office, included Trump's well wishes for the new administration.

It didn't take long for curious social media users to speculate what Trump may have said to his replacement. Some people poised serious thoughts about the note, while others took this as just one last chance to insult Trump on his first day out of the White House. Check out a few reactions below.

