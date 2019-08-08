Jennifer Lopez's It's My Party Tour is coming to an end after the 50-year-old trecked from city to city giving her adoring fans a show worth every penny they spent on the tickets. Jennifer shared some of her backstage moments from her tour through a video diary she posted weekly on YouTube. One of the clips showed one tour stop and how her fiance Alex Rodriguez comforted her after a "tough show."

“Alex said it was the best show he’d ever seen. That’s why I love him and I’m gonna marry him. Whether he wants to or not, we’re getting married. We’re getting married forever," Jennifer said of her supportive soon-to-be husband.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Now that there are just three shows left on her docket, Jennifer has opted for some R&R with her kids after her show in Turkey just last night. The "Love Don't Cost A Thing" singer shared an image to her Instagram that sees her posing fiercely in a one-piece bathing suit. "3 more shows to go... soaking in every moment.." she captioned the image.

Alex recently gifted Jennifer with a brand new Porche for her 50th birthday which means the tour coming to an end will mean more time to cruise with her family and her man.