Alex Rodriguez proves to be just what Jennifer Lopez needs when she has her down days of self-doubt. In the singer's latestt "It's My Party Tour Diary," Jennifer got a bit emotional after she got off stage and felt she didn't give her fans all that they wanted. “It was a tough show for me,” she told Alex.

“It was Saturday night in Vegas and you guys killed it. And you showed why you’re a champion, baby,” Alex told Jennifer and her dancers. “Every time I see the show it keeps getting better and better and better.” Jennifer then began to get more emotional with tears running down her cheek.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“But wait, I don’t know what you’re talking about! Your voice was the best I’ve ever heard it! Babe, when you held that note, are you kidding me?” Alex told Jennifer. “And your voice… by the way, you’ve never sounded better.” Jennifer then mentioned a forgotten step she had. “Nobody’s looking at steps,” he added. “People are looking at how beautiful you are and how great you sound.”

JLo clearly felt all kinds of better after Alex's kind words. “Alex said it was the best show he’d ever seen. That’s why I love him and I’m gonna marry him. Whether he wants to or not, we’re getting married. We’re getting married forever," she said.