Last week Jennifer Lopez turned 50-years-old and without a doubt partied hard for her 50th year that will surely bring about as much success as her 49th year. Her fiance Alex Rodriguez struggled with getting her a birthday gifted so opted for something classic that will likely just grow in value over time and it's none other than a Porsche. The catch is that JLo hasn't driven a car in over 20 years, but her streak ended with she got handed new car keys for her born day.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"There's a lot of pressure because it's Jennifer's birthday coming up on July 24, and we've been thinking about what do we get Jennifer for her birthday," Alex said in the video he shared to his YouTube channel, as seen below. "What do you get someone who already has everything? You have to be creative."

He added: "We've been talking about maybe a car. The irony is we're gonna buy her a car but she hasn't driven in 25 years."

Jennifer took a stroll around her Miami block and as it looks, driving a car can be like riding a bike when it comes to muscle memory.