Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony on Sunday for her “diverse contributions to both film and television." In her acceptance speech, Lopez expressed gratitude for both her successes in life as well as her failures.

“Since you cannot create truth unless you’ve really lived it, I have a different kind of list of thank-yous tonight,” she said. “I wanna thank all the people who gave me this life. I wanna thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart, the ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I wanna thank true love and I wanna thank the way that I lied to myself because that’s how I knew that I had to grow. I wanna thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong, and my children for teaching me to love.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Beginning to cry, she continued: “I wanna thank all the people who told me to my face or when I wasn’t in the room that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done it without you. And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans who saw the movies. … You are the reason that I am here and that I have been here and I love you.”

Lopez is in good company among past winners of the Generation Award, who include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, and many more.

Lopez's latest film, Marry Me, a romantic comedy in which she stars opposite Owen Wilson, was released earlier this year. The movie was released through Peacock Premium alongside a theatrical run.

She ended her speech with a message to her fiancé, Ben Affleck: "Wait for me to have dinner, I'll be home by seven."

Lopez's MTV Movie & TV Awards honor comes just two months after receiving the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

