The full list of winners for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards is being announced on Sunday night, with Olivia Rodrigo, Sydney Sweeney, and more already taking home awards.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has earned the most nominations with seven in total including Best Movie, Best Hero, Best Performance in a Movie, and more. HBO's Euphoria lands in second with six nominations, and The Batman ranks third with four.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Several new categories have been added this year such as Best Song, Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance, and Best Reality Star. jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, the recent documentary detailing the rise of Kanye West, is up for the Best Music Documentary award.

Additionally, Jennifer Lopez will receive the Generation Award during the ceremony, while Jack Black will be honored with the Comedic Genius Award.

Check out the updating list of winners and nominees below.

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER)

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria (WINNER)

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home (WINNER) BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria (WINNER) BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow (WINNER)

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City (WINNER)

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever (WINNER)

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy (WINNER) BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (WINNER)

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria (WINNER)

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream (WINNER)

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson (WINNER)

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria (WINNER)

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG