Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been touring several mansions in Beverly Hills, including a massive 7-bed, 11-bath property. The couple was spotted on Thursday looking excited after checking out the piece of land together.

The recently viewed property was designed by real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, father of Gigi and Bella. The home features an outdoor swan pond, a private theater, and a ballroom that can hold up to 200 guests. It's listed for $32.75 million.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Earlier this week, Lopez revealed that Affleck proposed to her while she was taking a bath.

"Did you ever imagine your biggest dream could come true?" she wrote in her newsletter. "Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed. I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'is that a yes?' I said YES of course that's a YES."

She added that they are "two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love."

