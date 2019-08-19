At the end of this week, we'll be blessed with a new album from legendary Atlanta rapper Jeezy. We've been expecting his latest piece of art TM104: The Legend of The Snowman for quite some time and now that it's on the horizon, fans couldn't be any more excited. The process has been bittersweet, especially since Jeezy has been hinting that this could be his final album. However, we'd be amiss to say we weren't looking forward to hearing some new tunes from him. After coming through with the cover artwork, Jeezy has officially unveiled his full tracklist, complete with features and all.



Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

The album will span a total of eighteen songs, including tons of cuts that Jeezy will undertake by himself. As for the invited guests, there are some star-studded placements on TM104. From Rick Ross to Queen Naija, Meek Mill to Ball Greezy, Ty Dolla $ign to Gunna and more, the project is looking set to be an absolute party. Arriving on August 23, people are counting down the days until they get to stream Jeezy's new, and last, album.

Take a look at the full tracklist below and let us know which song you're most looking forward to hearing.