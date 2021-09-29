One of the greatest rappers to come out of Atlanta celebrated his 44th birthday on Tuesday, and in honor of the special occasion, Jeezy also announced his latest business venture, a partnership with French liquor brand Naud Spirits.

From 50 Cent and Diddy to Drake and Lil Wayne, Hip-Hop moguls are no strangers to alcohol partnerships. In fact, earlier this year, Jay-Z reportedly netted over $300 million by selling 50 percent of his Armand de Brignac (a.k.a Ace of Spades) champagne brand. Several months later, Jeezy's partnership with "one of France's most beloved spirits producers" suggests that the Atlanta rapper has definitely taken notes.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In a statement shared with his 4.8 million followers on Instagram, Jeezy proved that all of the "corporate thuggin" that he's been doing has paid off, and he also took a moment to share some details on his lucrative new deal.

"Naud's rich history as one of the most forward-thinking distilleries in France, combined with my knowledge and experience in growing brands, particularly in the hospitality and spirits industry, has tremendous potential to see explosive growth here in the U.S.," Jeezy said in the statement. "As I continue to grow my business portfolio, I look to brands, like Naud, that possess legacy experience but with a desire to push beyond conventionality for a better business."

See Jeezy's full post below.

Stay locked to HNHH to see if any special liquor releases result from Jeezy and Naud Spirits' new partnership.